Stock Market Today: Tata Motors share price has declined sharp 11-12% in last one month with sharp correction in the benchmark indices. Tata Motors share price was down around 1.0% in morning trades on Friday. Tata Motors will report its financial performance for quarter ending September 2024 or Q2 performance today, which is likely to be a mixed bag as per analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Demand dynamics and industry scenario The demand outlook for Commercial Vehicles remain weak during the quarter while moderate passenger Vehicle demand growth is also adding to some concerns. The discounts are likely to have increased and remain watched for amidst moderate demand in the quarter. Meanwhile the channel inventory buildup ahead of festive season sales though may bring some respite and favorable commodity prices bode well as do better model mix in passenger vehicles , however not much is expected from Jaguar Land Rover Sales amidst supply challenges. Here is what analysts expect from Tata Motors Q2 results

Q2 analysts expectations Tata Motors India business performance was weak as both Passenger Vehicles and Commercial vehicles volumes declined 5% and 19% YoY, respectively, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in their preview report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commercial Vehicles Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin likely to remain flat at 7.8% on year on year basis. Passenger Vehicles Earnings before interest and Tax (EBIT) margin however is likely to contract to -0.9% in 2QFY25 from 1.7% in 2QFY24 due to rising discounts., said analysts at MOFSL.

Meanwhile Jaguar Land Rover volumes are expected to see 4% YoY decline due to supply challenges as per MOFSL, who estimates an EBIT margin of 6.8% for Jaguar Land Rover (down 50bp sequentially), primarily due to lower volumes and rising discounts.

At the consolidated Level MOFSL expects Net operating Income of ₹100180 Crore for Tata Motors, declining 4.7% year on year. The Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and amortisation may decline from ₹13720 crore in the year ago quarter to ₹13260 Crore in Q2FY25, , however Ebitda margins at 13.2% still may remain comparable to 13.1% in the year ago quarter as per MOFSL. MOFSL expects net profit at ₹4240 crore to improve from around ₹3780- crore in the year ago quarter though declining from ₹5560 crore in the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd on the other hand expects Net profit for Tata Motors at ₹5353 crore coming only marginally lower than ₹5566 crore in the previous quarter though rising compared to the year ago quarter. Analysts at Elara Securities said that they build in a slight sequential deviation in average selling price (ASP) for most OEM except Tata Motors in the Passenger Vehicles segment. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles segment saw a sharp improvement in model mix, lifting Average Selling price sequentially.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

