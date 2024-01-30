Tata Motors share price jumps over 5%, hits fresh 52-week high
Tata Motors share price jumps over 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹886.30, briefly outpacing Maruti Suzuki as India's most valuable automobile company.
Tata Motors share price jumped over 5 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹886.30 in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, January 30. Consequently, the stock briefly outpaced Maruti Suzuki, attaining the status of India's most valuable automobile company based on market capitalisation (m-cap).
