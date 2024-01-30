Tata Motors share price jumps over 5%, hits fresh 52-week high

Tata Motors share price jumped over 5 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹886.30 in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, January 30. Consequently, the stock briefly outpaced Maruti Suzuki, attaining the status of India's most valuable automobile company based on market capitalisation (m-cap). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock, however, cooled off and traded 2.78 per cent higher at ₹864.20 on BSE around 2:50 pm.

The stock has been on an upward trajectory in the recent past. On a monthly basis, the stock has been in the green since November. The stock jumped over 12 per cent in November, almost 11 per cent in December and is up over 11 per cent in January so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers observed that at the current juncture, the stock looks extremely overbought on a monthly scale. Patel said one needs to be cautious at the current levels because there are multiple Fibonacci ratio clusters present near the ₹900–950 zone, which would act as a stiff resistance.

"One should opt for profit booking in the mentioned zone and avoid fresh longs," said Patel.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read all market-related news here Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!