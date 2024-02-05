Tata Motors share price jumps over 7% to 52-week high after strong Q3 results; should you buy?
Tata Motors' revenue in Q3FY24 rose 24.9% to ₹110,577 crore from ₹88,489 crore, YoY. Its revenue from the British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) jumped to ₹76,665 crore from ₹58,863 crore, YoY.
Tata Motors share price rallied over 7% to open at a fresh 52-week high on Monday after the auto major reported strong Q3 results with a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit. Tata Motors shares gained as much as 7.19% to ₹942.00 apiece on the BSE.
