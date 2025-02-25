Tata Motors share price fell over 2 per cent, falling to 52-week low on Tuesday's trading session. At 1:00 pm, Tata Motors stock was trading at ₹662.15 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.