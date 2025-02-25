Mint Market

Tata Motors share price plunges 2%, falls to 52-week low; Do you own?

Tata Motors share price fell over 2 per cent, falling to 52-week low on Tuesday's trading session.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published25 Feb 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image

Tata Motors share price fell over 2 per cent, falling to 52-week low on Tuesday's trading session. At 1:00 pm, Tata Motors stock was trading at 662.15 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Tata Motors shares continued to trade in red for second consecutive session straight.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Motors share price plunges 2%, falls to 52-week low; Do you own?
First Published:25 Feb 2025, 01:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App