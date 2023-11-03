Tata Motors share price rallies over 4% after in-line Q2 results; brokerages remain bullish on stock
Tata Motors’ total consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY24 grew 32% to ₹1,05,128 crore as compared to ₹79,611 crore in the year-ago period, largely due to a 21% rise in retail sales of JLR models, including at its China joint venture.
Tata Motors share price rallied over 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported September quarter earnings in line with Street estimates. Tata Motors shares jumped as much as 4.49% to ₹665.45 apiece on the BSE.
