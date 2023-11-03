Tata Motors share price rallied over 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported September quarter earnings in line with Street estimates. Tata Motors shares jumped as much as 4.49% to ₹665.45 apiece on the BSE .

Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,783 crore for the second quarter of FY24, driven by robust performance by Jaguar Land Rover. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,004 crore in the July-September period last fiscal.

Tata Motors’ total consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY24 grew 32% to ₹1,05,128 crore as compared to ₹79,611 crore in the year-ago period, largely due to a 21% rise in retail sales of JLR models, including at its China joint venture.

This is the fourth successive quarter of positive results for the auto major.

Its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) revenue increased 30.4% year-on-year with strong wholesales and improved mix.

JLR raised its FY24 EBIT margin guidance to 8% from 6% earlier. The carmaker said that production and wholesale volumes are expected to increase in H2FY24. JLR continues to expect free cash flow of over £2 billion in FY24.

Analysts remain bullish on Tata Motors stock after Q2 results amid expectations of healthy performance of JLR business and commodity tailwinds.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities said Tata Motors remains one of its top picks on expectations of a sales cycle recovery, margin expansion and debt reduction.

“Over FY23–26E, the uptrend across JLR and India business shall drive a revenue CAGR of 12%. Besides, better mix and cost control shall bolster EBITDA CAGR to 30%, not to mention much lower ‘friction’ from the reduction in net debt-to-equity to 0.3x in FY26E (from 1.7x in FY23) spurred by strong FCF," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

The brokerage house maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Motors with a target price of ₹840 per share.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities said Tata Motors’ consolidated EBITDA came in 7% below its estimates driven by an inferior product mix in both JLR and domestic PV businesses, which the brokerage believes will reverse in the coming quarters.

“Overall, FY2024E performance will remain strong given healthy performance of JLR business and commodity tailwinds, which will drive balance sheet deleveraging. However, slowdown in developed markets amid higher interest rates remains a key concern for the JLR business," said the brokerage.

Kotak Institutional Equities increased its FY2024-26E JLR EBITDA assumptions by 2-5% driven by higher richer product mix, partly offset by lower volume assumptions. However, it has cut domestic business EBITDA assumptions by 5-7% on lower volume assumptions in both PV and CV segment volumes.

It expects FY2025E demand environment to remain muted for both JLR and domestic business; however, it expects cash flow generation profile to remain healthy driven by JLR business (focus on improving profitable model mix).

Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Sell’ and raised the target price to ₹630 per share from ₹600 earlier.

Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher increased its FY24/25/26E EBITDA estimates by 7%/4%/4%, to factor in the company’s updated margin guidance and 2Q performance.

“We maintain our positive stance on Tata Motors given JLR’s volume ramp-up resulting in strong revenue, profitability and FCF; domestic CV benefitting from underlying economic strength, operating leverage, benign input costs and lower discounts; and focus on market share in PV segment led by model launches and rising EV penetration," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

It retained a ‘Buy’ call and raised the target price to ₹785 per share from ₹760 earlier.

Among foreign brokerages, CLSA has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹803, while Jefferies also has a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Motors with a target price of ₹800 per share.

At 9:35 am, Tata Motors shares were trading 1.69% higher at ₹647.55 apiece on the BSE.

