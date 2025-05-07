Tata Motors share price rises 4% on the progress in CV business demerger and India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Stock Market Today: Tata Motors share price gained more than 4% in the morning trades on Wednesday. The Tata Motors share price was propelled by two developments First being the progress in demerger of CV business and second being India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Advertisement

Tata Motors share price Tata Motors share price opened at ₹640 levels on the BSE. The opening levels of Tata Motors share price on Wednesday was lower than previous days closing price of ₹647.80 . The Tata Motors share price however gained sharply to intraday high of ₹675.45, which translated into gains of more than 4%.

On the NSE, the Tata Motors share price jumped to highs of ₹675.65 translating into gains of more than 4% . The Tata Motors share price was among the largest gainers in the NIfty-50 stocks

Tata Motors- CV business demerger progress Tata Motors plans to demerge the commercial Vehicles business and in this regards Tata Motors in its intimation to the stock Exchanges on 6th May 2025 said that Special Resolution set out in the Notice convening the Meeting was put up to the Equity Shareholders for voting

Advertisement

Agenda was pertaining to the approval to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Tata Motors Limited ("the Company"), TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and their respective shareholders

As per the Tata Motors release, the officials Informed the Equity Shareholders that the voting results along with the scrutinizers report would be disseminated through the stock exchanges, placed on the websites of the Company viz. www.tatamotors.com and the NSDL viz. www.evoting.nsdl.com within two working days from the conclusion of the Meeting.

News reports however suggest that shareholders have approved the demerger though company release on the exchanges and website is being watched for.

India-UK Free Trade Agreement to benefit Tata Motors A historic multilateral agreement has been finalized between India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday 6 May 2025 . The trade deal ensures that 99 percent of Indian exports will be tax free while the Indian import duties also will be reduced substantially. Tata Motors will benefit as tax is set to reduce to reduce the import price of Jaguar Land Rover products range

Advertisement