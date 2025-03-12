Tata Motors share price rose by more than 3% during Wednesday's trading session following an analyst meeting held by the company's CFO on Tuesday, where he provided reassuring comments about the future for both the passenger and commercial vehicle maker.

Based on reports, Tata Motors' CFO has reassured analysts that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is on track to achieve its fourth quarter EBIT margin target of 8.5% and aims to become net debt free by the end of the financial year. The CFO also noted that the US market is performing well, while Tata Motors is excelling in China through JLR.

Demand within the European Union is proving to be less difficult than anticipated, and the UK market is also showing signs of improvement. The premiumisation efforts for JLR and the Commercial Vehicles business in India are progressing effectively, though enhancements are needed for the Passenger Vehicle segment. The goal will be to maintain market share in the small CV segment.