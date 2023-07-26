comScore
Tata Motors share price rose over 3% on Wednesday's trading session following company's Q1FY24 earnings. Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of 3,203 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, as a result of significant improvements in the performance of its British affiliate Jaguar Land Rover and the commercial vehicles division on Tuesday. Tata Motors share price opened at 642 apiece on BSE.

According to street estimates, Tata Motors operating revenue increased 42% to 102,236.08 crore in the June quarter, exceeding the 1 lakh crore milestone. 

(more to come)

 

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
