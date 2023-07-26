Tata Motors share price rises over 3% on robust Q1 results1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Tata Motors' share price rose by over 3% after reporting a Q1FY24 net profit of ₹3,300.65 crore, driven by improvements in Jaguar Land Rover and commercial vehicles division.
Tata Motors share price rose over 3% on Wednesday's trading session following company's Q1FY24 earnings. Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,203 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, as a result of significant improvements in the performance of its British affiliate Jaguar Land Rover and the commercial vehicles division on Tuesday. Tata Motors share price opened at ₹642 apiece on BSE.
