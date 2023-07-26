Tata Motors share price rises over 3% on robust Q1 results

Tata Motors share price rose over 3% on Wednesday's trading session following company's Q1FY24 earnings. Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,203 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, as a result of significant improvements in the performance of its British affiliate Jaguar Land Rover and the commercial vehicles division on Tuesday. Tata Motors share price opened at ₹642 apiece on BSE.

