Shares of Tata Motors plunged 2% to ₹434 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals after consolidated net loss widened to ₹4,951 crore for the June quarter, from ₹4,451 crore loss a year earlier, primarily on account of pressures faced by JLR. Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹71,935 crore as against ₹66,406 crore in the year-ago period.

