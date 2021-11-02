Tata Motors shares surge despite wider Q2 loss. Should you buy?

“JLR believes the worst of the chip shortages are behind and volumes should gradually improve in 2H. It is seeing good demand, has strong order book, and next-gen RR/RR-Sport launches should boost volumes. India business should continue to improve sequentially driven by demand recovery, market share gains and better margins," said Jefferies in a note. It has reiterated Buy tag with target price of ₹625.

