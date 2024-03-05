Tata Motors share price skyrockets 8% on demerger plan, crosses ₹1,000 for first time
Tata Motors, the global automobile manufacturer saw its shares jump 8% in today's early trade, surpassing the significant milestone of ₹1000 to reach ₹1065.60 per share.
