Tata Motors share price slips over 3% on reports Iveco Group’s trucking business' potential acquisition

Tata Motors share price declined over 3% in early trade on Wednesday after reports that the auto major plans to buy Italy-based Iveco Group’s truck business from the Agnelli family for $4.5 billion. Tata Motors shares slipped as much as 3.89% to ₹665.45 apiece on the BSE.
At 2:30 AM, Tata Motors share price was trading 3.24% lower at ₹670.00 apiece on the BSE.
