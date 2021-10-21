Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market has been rapidly shifting towards SUVs; share of SUVs in total industry volumes has risen from 14% in FY12 to 21% in FY16 and further to 47% in 1HFY22. “Availability of lower-priced well-styled SUVs such as Tata's Punch should accelerate the shift from premium hatchback and small sedan segments, which form about 35% of industry volumes," the note added.

