Shares of Tata Motors surged around 4% in Monday's early deals at ₹499 apiece on the BSE after the homegrown auto major reported a 50% rise in its total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units for the month of December 2021. The company had sold a total of 23,545 units in the same month a year ago.

Meanwhile, Electric vehicle (EV) sales also touched 10,000 units in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in December 2021 at 2,255 units.

"Entire auto sector is witnessing bulk buying today that has led Tata Motors shares to climb its 10-day high levels. One can initiate momentum buy in the counter at current market price for one month target of ₹525 to ₹550 maintaining stop loss at ₹475 per share levels," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

Tata Motors shares have outperformed in the recent bull market rally by giving multibagger return of over 159% in a year.

“If we look at the monthly sales figures of the auto sector, they are in line or as expected. However, Tatamotor has surpassed as expected in terms of sales figures, making it a smart purchase for the target 525, stop loss 470," said "Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities.

On the commercial vehicles front, the company said it sold 34,151 units in December 2021 as against 32,869 units in the year-ago month.

“After strong December sales figure, Tata motors share price is poised to touch the levels of Rs. 520-550 in near terms. The technical setup is showing a bullish trend in the counter. Any dip or correction will be an opportunity for fresh entry," said Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research-ShareIndia.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.