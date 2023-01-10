Tata Motors share price up 6% on rise in JLR wholesale volumes

“The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,22,556 nos., higher by 13%, as compared to Q3FY22. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3FY23 were at 97,956 nos., lower by 5%, over Q3FY22. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3FY23 were at 2,24,600 nos., higher by 23% as compared to Q3FY22," the company said in a regulatory filing.