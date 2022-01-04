Why Tata Motors shares have got a downgrade from CLSA

In October 2021, Tata Motors had said that it will raise $1 billion ( ₹7,500 crore) in its passenger electric vehicle (EV) business from TPG Rise Climate at a valuation of up to $9.1 billion. The fund, as per the company, will be used to partly fund investment of $2 billion in the next five years by a new subsidiary of the company for expanding its EV business, including launching of 10 EV models.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}