Tata Motors shares slip 8% on weak March quarter performance

MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Motors fell as much as 8.41% on Tuesday after the company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹9,894.25 crore in the March 2020 as against a net profit of ₹1,117.48 crore a year ago.

The shares recouped some losses and were trading at ₹94.25 down 6% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.9% to 33,529.15 points.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹12,070.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of ₹28,826.23 crore in FY19. Net sales fell 13.6% year-on-year to ₹2,58,594.36 crore in FY20.

"After Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) return to profit in the second and third quarters, which reflected improvements achieved through its transformation programme, fourth quarter results were significantly impacted by the pandemic. Despite this, the business has improved its EBIT by 60 basis points and cash delivery by £560 million over the previous year. Project Charge has delivered cumulative savings of £3.5 billion," the company said in a statement.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "China’s recovery is encouraging, with showroom leads higher over Apr–Mayby 11–14% YoY. Other globalmarkets have seen recovery in May over April and expect June to be better than May. JLR and the India business efforts are focused on turning Free Cash Flow(FCF) positive from second quarter FY2021 and FCF positive for the full year FY2022".

"The stock trades at 2.9 times FY2022 EV to EBITDA and 0.8 times price to book value", it added. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Tata Motors said first quarter of FY2021 is expected to be significantly weaker in both JLR and TML with the full impact of lockdowns being reflected in the results. A gradual improvement in performance is anticipated in the coming quarters as the company delivers its product range while driving a robust cost and cash savings agenda. Actions are underway to significantly deleverage the Tata Motors Group with JLR to become sustainably cash positive from FY22 while becoming future ready.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking said, "The company is expecting to be free cash flow positive based on June recovery trends and acceleration of project charge with addition GBP 1.5 billion cost savings program in FY2021e. Annual JLR breakeven are significantly lower than 5 lakh units in FY2021 due to structural operating cost reduction efforts. Efforts of cash conservation and recalibration of operating costs will be visible on 70-75% volume recovery". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Tata Motors, part of the $110 billion Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

