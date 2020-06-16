Tata Motors shares slip 8% on weak March quarter performance

Tata Motors said first quarter of FY2021 is expected to be significantly weaker in both JLR and TML with the full impact of lockdowns being reflected in the results. A gradual improvement in performance is anticipated in the coming quarters as the company delivers its product range while driving a robust cost and cash savings agenda. Actions are underway to significantly deleverage the Tata Motors Group with JLR to become sustainably cash positive from FY22 while becoming future ready.