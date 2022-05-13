Tata Motors shares jump 8% as Q4 loss narrows. Brokerages remain bullish

With pick-up in FCF generation momentum in domestic business led by CV upcycle; strong turnaround in domestic PV business; and JLR confident of generating GBP1bn of FCF in FY23 despite lockdown challenges in 1Q, analysts at Ambit remain confident of Tata Motors turning near net debt free by FY24E. The brokerage has reiterated its Buy rating on the auto stock with SOTP-based target price of ₹551 ( ₹574 earlier).