Tata Motors shares close with over 2% gain after strong Nov vehicle sales data

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Ltd ’s share price gained over 2% in the morning session today after the auto major declared its sales data for the month of November.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21% in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales increased 26% to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 30,8057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Also read: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108% to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month. However, total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9% to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units earlier.

Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5% to 26,218 units in November this year, from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019, the statement said.

The stock gained 2.14% to close at ₹183.55 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.22% to ₹187.30. On NSE, it rose by 1.97% to settle at ₹183.30. In volume terms, 52.03 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 8.81 crore on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via