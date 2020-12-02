Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Motors shares close with over 2% gain after strong Nov vehicle sales data
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units.

Tata Motors shares close with over 2% gain after strong Nov vehicle sales data

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

Tata Motors shares gained 2.14% to close at 183.55 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.22% to 187.30. On NSE, it rose by 1.97% to settle at 183.30

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Ltd’s share price gained over 2% in the morning session today after the auto major declared its sales data for the month of November.

Tata Motors Ltd’s share price gained over 2% in the morning session today after the auto major declared its sales data for the month of November.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21% in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21% in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Total domestic sales increased 26% to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 30,8057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Also read: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108% to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month. However, total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9% to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units earlier.

Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5% to 26,218 units in November this year, from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019, the statement said.

The stock gained 2.14% to close at 183.55 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.22% to 187.30. On NSE, it rose by 1.97% to settle at 183.30. In volume terms, 52.03 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 8.81 crore on NSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.