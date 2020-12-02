Tata Motors shares close with over 2% gain after strong Nov vehicle sales data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108% to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month. However, total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9% to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units earlier.
Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5% to 26,218 units in November this year, from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019, the statement said.
The stock gained 2.14% to close at ₹183.55 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.22% to ₹187.30. On NSE, it rose by 1.97% to settle at ₹183.30. In volume terms, 52.03 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 8.81 crore on NSE.