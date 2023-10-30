Tata Motors shares: Tata Motors Ltd is edxpected to announce its second quarter results for FY24 on 2nd November 2023. But, ahead of Tata Motors Q2 results 2023, shares of the Indian auto major has come under the sell of heat during Monday deals.

Tata Motors share price today opened upside at ₹643.80 per share on NSE, but soon slipped into the negative zone after profit booking trigger. Within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today, Tata Motors shares hit intraday low of ₹621.85 on NSE, losing around 3 per cent during Monday session.

According to stock market experts, Tata Motors shares are in base building mode. They said that maket is expecting strong Q2FY24 numbers from Tata group company after turnaround in JLR numbers. Apart from this, market is expecting better numbers from Tata Motors in October to December 2023 quarter as well because Tata Motors is expected to benefit from Tata Technologies IPO launch in this quarter. Being a promoter company of Tata Technologies Ltd, Tata Motors is expected to benefit from this upcoming IPO whcih is completely OFS in nature. They said that auto companies including Tata Motors Ltd is expected to benefit from festival sales falling in October to December 2023 quarter as well.

Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Persistent among 12 technical picks for next 3-4 weeks

Tata Motors share price outlook

Advising 'buy on dips' strategy to Indian stock market investors, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tata Motors shares are in base building mode ahead of Q2 results 2023. However, before drifting into the range-bound mode, Tata Motors shares witnessed sharp upside movement in FY24 as it has surged from from around ₹400 to ₹625 apiece levels in FY24. After rise in sales of auto companies in recent times and turnaround in JLR numbers in last few months, market is expecting strong Q2 numbers from Tata group company. So, this dip should be seen as buying opportunity by positional investors."

"Markt is expecting strong performance of Tata Motors Ltd to further continue in October to December 2023 quarter as Diwali sales would fall in this quarter and auto companies are expected to benefit from rise in demand due to festival buying," said Profitmart Securities expert.

Push from upcoming IPO

Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Tata Technologies IPO is expected to hit primary markets during October to December 2023 quarter and it may become available in secondary market in this quarter as well. As Tata Technologies IPO is completely OFS in nature and Tata Motors Ltd is a promoters company of Tata Technologies Ltd, net proceeds of the upcoming IPO will go into the balance sheet of Tata Motors Ltd. Hence, market is expecting some additional benefit for the financial of Tata Motors Ltd once Tata Technologies IPO hits primary market of India."

Tata Motors share price target

Expecting further upside in Tata Motors shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Tehnical Research at Anand Rathi said, “Tata Motors shares have given two continuous breakouts on monthly chart pattern at ₹530 and ₹600 levels. The stock is still sustaining above ₹600 levels and it is still looking positive on monthly chart pattern. Those who have Tata Motors shares in their portfolio can hold the scrip with trailing stop loss at ₹600 apiece levels whereas fresh investors can also buy Tata Motors shares at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹600 per share levels."

TATA MOTORS More Information

Anand Rathi expert said that Tata Motors shares may go up to ₹680 levels if it sustains above ₹600 levels. He went on to add that on breaching the ₹680 hurdle decisively, it may go up to ₹720 per share levels in mid-term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!