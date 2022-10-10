Tata Motors shares fall as JLR wholesale volumes disappoint, JPMorgan downgrades stock1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 12:01 PM IST
- Tata Motors shares declined around 5% to ₹393 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd declined around 5% to ₹393 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals after the automaker reported lower-than-expected wholesale volumes for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business, and global brokerage JP Morgan downgrading the auto stock.