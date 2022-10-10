Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) wholesale volumes (excluding its joint venture in China) were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target. However, it said new deals with semiconductor suppliers would lead to improved sales in the second half of the fiscal year.