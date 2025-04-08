Tata Motors shares gain 4.5% following strong global sales update for Q4; rebounds 12% from 52-week low

Shares of Tata Motors bounced back sharply on Tuesday, April 8, after the company released its global sales update for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). The stock surged 4.5 percent in intraday trade, recovering nearly 12 percent from its 52-week low hit in the previous session. While overall sales volumes declined year-on-year, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted a marginal gain, offering some relief to investors.

Q4 Sales Snapshot: Marginal Decline, JLR Outperforms In a filing to the exchanges, Tata Motors reported that group global wholesales—including those of Jaguar Land Rover—stood at 3,66,177 units in Q4 FY25, down 3 percent year-on-year. The decline was primarily led by weaker volumes in commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

Global wholesales for all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, came in at 1,07,765 units, marking a 3 percent drop versus Q4 FY24. Passenger vehicle wholesales also fell, declining 6 percent to 1,46,999 units during the quarter.

However, the performance of Jaguar Land Rover provided a bright spot. JLR's global wholesales rose 1 percent year-on-year to 1,11,413 units. The bulk of this came from Land Rover, which delivered 1,04,343 vehicles, while Jaguar contributed 7,070 units in the quarter. The modest growth in JLR volumes was notable, especially amid mounting concerns around geopolitical tariffs and macro headwinds in key export markets like the US.

Stock Performance: A Sharp Bounce Off Lows Tata Motors shares rose as much as 4.5 percent during Tuesday's session to hit an intraday high of ₹606.40, rebounding nearly 12 percent from its 52-week low of ₹542.55 touched in the prior session. Despite the recovery, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week peak of ₹1,179.05, seen in July 2024—down over 48 percent from that level.

The Tata Group stock has had a turbulent run in recent months. It has fallen more than 42 percent over the past year, with losses continuing into April. The scrip has already shed 12 percent this month, despite a temporary bounce of 8.6 percent in March. Before that, it endured a seven-month losing streak.