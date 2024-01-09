Tata Motors shares hit 52-week high after JLR posts 27% yoy increase in sales
Over the last month, the stock has witnessed a remarkable surge of more than 12%, outpacing the modest 4% increase observed in the Nifty auto index.
Shares of Tata Motors jumped over 3% to ₹809.20 per share, to hit 52-week high on Tuesday, January 9, propelled by robust performance from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which reported its most substantial wholesale figures in 11 quarters during the October-December period.
