Tata Motors shares hit all-time high ahead of Tata Technologies IPO listing date
Tata Motors share price today touched new all-time high of ₹702.80 apiece on NSE during morning deals
Stock market today: As investors are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of Tata Technologies IPO allotment status, Tata Motors shares witnessed buying interest among Dalal Street bulls during morning deals. This helped Tata Motors shares to extend its rally and touch new all-time high of ₹702.80 per share on NSE. While climbing to this new peak, Tata Motors share price today managed to deliver more than 75 per cent return to its positional investors in YTD. However, stock market experts still see big upside and expect Tata Motors share price to touch ₹945 apiece levels in medium to long term.
