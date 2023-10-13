Tata Motors shares hit record high on JLR's best-ever performance in H1FY24; sales surge 97%
Shares of auto major Tata Motors jumped over 4 percent to their record high on Friday after the company's arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India reported its highest-ever performance in the first half of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).
Shares of auto major Tata Motors jumped over 4 percent to their record high on Friday after the company's arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India reported its highest-ever performance in the first half of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started