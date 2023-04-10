Auto major Tata Motors was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, surging nearly 8 per cent in Monday's trade. At 9.59 am today, the shares of the Tata group stock were trading with gains of 7.62 per cent at ₹471 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

This comes after an 8 per cent jump in the group's global wholesales that includes Jaguar Land Rover.

“Tata Motors is coming out of an 18-month consolidation phase with a breakout of the classical symmetrical triangle format that may lead to a fresh expansion phase. The pattern target is around 620, which is still 30% higher than the current level; therefore, investors should look for a buying opportunity at this counter. On the downside, 440-425 will act as a strong demand zone at any pullback," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On Friday, Tata Motors reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Dispatches of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter increased 10 per cent to 1,35,654 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, the company stated.

"Tata Motors surged over 7 percent in the early trade on Monday post the robust global wholesale numbers which surged 8 percent YoY. On the back of such strong global sales data, the stock has witnessed a strong move on the technical chart. Also, it saw a sloping trendline breakout and breached the previous swing high in a decisive manner, backed by volumes. As far as levels are concerned, the immediate support soared to the bullish gap of the 450-440 odd zone. While on the flip side, 480 is likely to be seen as immediate resistance in a comparable period," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.

Brokerages on TaMo stock

A host of brokerages have turned positive on the Tata group stock. Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has upgraded the stock to 'buy', with a target price of ₹544, suggesting an upside potential of more than 24 percent. The company cited improving volume outlook for the company's luxury arm JLR as the reason behind the upgrade.

Goldman Sachs has also raised its FY24-25 EBITDA estimates for Tata Motors by 15 percent/16 percent. The broking firm also feels the market is underestimating the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin potential of Jaguar Land Rover.

Nomura attributed the rise in JLR volumes to improved supply of semiconductors and estimates the arm's EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin for the fourth quarter at 13.8 percent. The broking firm has a 'buy' call for Tata Motors, with a target price of ₹508.

"All three businesses of Tata Motors are in a recovery mode. While the India CV business will see a cyclical recovery, the India PV business is seeing a structural recovery. JLR is also witnessing a cyclical recovery, supported by a favourable product mix. However, supply-side issues will delay the recovery process. While there will be no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the recovery in the India business will continue," Motilal Oswal Securities said in its research note.

