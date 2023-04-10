"Tata Motors surged over 7 percent in the early trade on Monday post the robust global wholesale numbers which surged 8 percent YoY. On the back of such strong global sales data, the stock has witnessed a strong move on the technical chart. Also, it saw a sloping trendline breakout and breached the previous swing high in a decisive manner, backed by volumes. As far as levels are concerned, the immediate support soared to the bullish gap of the 450-440 odd zone. While on the flip side, 480 is likely to be seen as immediate resistance in a comparable period," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.