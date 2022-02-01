Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher maintain their positive stance on Tata Motors and reiterate as its top stock pick given “PV business is likely to gain further market share, led by new product launches and expanding portfolio, CV volumes will benefit from cyclical upturn, improving fleet utilization and freight rates and new refreshes in Land Rover and strong order book to benefit JLR and drive FCF generation." The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the auto stock with target price of of ₹632 per share.

