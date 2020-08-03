NEW DELHI : Shares of Tata Motors on Monday soared more than 8% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On the BSE, the Tata Motors stock jumped by 8.30% to touch Rs113.40. It rose 8.45% to Rs113.50 on the NSE.

According to a report by Edelweiss Research, Tata Motors continues to outperform on balance sheet as well as cost control initiatives.

The auto major on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs8,443.98 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, 2020.

Total income from the operations during the June quarter of fiscal year 2021 stood at Rs31,983.06 crore as against Rs61,466.99 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Tata Motors’ wholesales (including exports) declined 81.5% to 25,294 units during the June quarter.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted the auto industry in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Post a calibrated restart at all plants in mid-May, we gradually scaled up our capacity while prudently safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our employees as well as the larger ecosystem," Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said in a statement on Friday.

“We have witnessed some green shoots emerging in the passenger vehicle segment owing to some pent up demand pre COVID-19, and are hopeful for a full recovery of the CV (commercial vehicle) industry by end of the fiscal year, with a gradual pickup of demand, aligned to the economic recovery," Butschek added.

By 1:05 pm on Monday, shares of Tata Motors were trading at Rs109.20, up 4.30%, on the BSE; and at Rs109.20, 4.35% higher, on the NSE.

