Tata Motors shares surge 5% as company resumes operations across plants

MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Motors gained 5.13% on Wednesday after the company said it has resumed operations across its manufacturing plants in the country.

At 12:15 pm, the shares were at ₹99.85, up 3.47% from its previous close. The benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.39% to 34294.69.

The company has restarted operations at all plants with Jamshedpur facility also receiving approval on 27 May, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing yesterday. Around 59% of the company's passenger vehicle showrooms have commenced operations.

As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalent of ₹4,700 crore, and undrawn credit facility of ₹1,500 crore, the company said.

To shore up liquidity, the company has issued commercial papers of ₹3,500 crore and also raised ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures or NCDs, it said.

On the Jaguar Land Rover part, company’s joint-venture plant in Changshu in China has been operational since March as vehicle sales recover there and customers return to showrooms following the easing of the lockdown and gradually resuming production at the Solihull and engine plants in the UK, the Slovakia plant, and contract assembly line in Austria.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturing company. Its diverse portfolio includes an extensive range of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defense vehicles.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated