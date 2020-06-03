Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Motors shares surge 5% as company resumes operations across plants
The logo of Tata Motors. (REUTERS)
The logo of Tata Motors. (REUTERS)

Tata Motors shares surge 5% as company resumes operations across plants

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 12:51 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalent of 4,700 crore, and undrawn credit facility of 1,500 crore
  • To shore up liquidity, the company has issued commercial papers of 3,500 crore and also raised 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), it said.

MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Motors gained 5.13% on Wednesday after the company said it has resumed operations across its manufacturing plants in the country.

At 12:15 pm, the shares were at 99.85, up 3.47% from its previous close. The benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.39% to 34294.69.

The company has restarted operations at all plants with Jamshedpur facility also receiving approval on 27 May, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing yesterday. Around 59% of the company's passenger vehicle showrooms have commenced operations.

As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalent of 4,700 crore, and undrawn credit facility of 1,500 crore, the company said.

To shore up liquidity, the company has issued commercial papers of 3,500 crore and also raised 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures or NCDs, it said.

On the Jaguar Land Rover part, company’s joint-venture plant in Changshu in China has been operational since March as vehicle sales recover there and customers return to showrooms following the easing of the lockdown and gradually resuming production at the Solihull and engine plants in the UK, the Slovakia plant, and contract assembly line in Austria.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturing company. Its diverse portfolio includes an extensive range of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defense vehicles.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Tata Motors said all the 10,000 NCDs will be allotted to the State Bank of India at an interest rate of 8.80% per annum (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Tata Motors gets board nod to raise 1,000 cr

1 min read . 26 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout