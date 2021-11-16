Tata Motors shares set to rally sharply, poised for breakout, suggest charts

The firm is betting on the electric shift even as one of Asia’s most-polluted nations has fallen behind other countries with battery models accounting for just 1% of annual sales. Tata Motors will invest about $2 billion over five years in its electric vehicle unit, Chief Financial Officer P.B. Balaji said in October, and the firm aims for 20% of total sales to be electric by 2026, with plans to roll out 10 battery models by that date.