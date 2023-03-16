Tata Motors shares: Why the stock can surge up to 31% — explained2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:30 PM IST
- Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors shares with a target price of ₹540, implying a 31 per cent upside potential for the stock from its current levels
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is turning the corner and would be the key driver of the stock, said domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Securities in a research note. The brokerage also said that the monetization of stake in Tata Technologies – possible value of ₹25-47 per share for Tata Motors – could also act as a catalyst for the stock.
