Tata Motors spurts 13% as JLR sales recover in December quarter

Retail sales in most other regions also continued to recover and were up significantly on the prior quarter in North America (up 31.7%), Overseas (up 26.6%) and Europe (up 20.5%). However, sales in these regions have not yet recovered to pre COVID-19 levels with sales for the quarter lower than a year ago in North America (down 17.2%), Overseas (down 20%), Europe (down 16.3%) and the UK (down 8.9%).