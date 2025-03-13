Tata Motors: Is the worst over for the auto giant?
Summary
- After a steep correction, Tata Motors is banking on JLR’s recovery, EV pivots, and a CV business revamp to regain lost ground. But China’s slowdown, rising competition, and tariff risks remain key headwinds.
India’s auto industry is booming, with annual vehicle sales surpassing 4 million, making it the world’s third-largest car market. The Nifty Auto Index has surged, delivering a 36% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from pandemic lows, significantly outperforming the broader Nifty 50. Within Nifty Auto, Tata Motors holds the third-largest market share in India and has led the sector’s rally, posting an impressive 60% CAGR since April 2020.