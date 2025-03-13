Tata Motors: Is the worst over for the auto giant?

Europe’s stringent emission norms are another headache, despite JLR’s push toward electrification, with 80% of its powertrain mix now electrified. Meanwhile, with most of JLR’s manufacturing based in Europe, Tata Motors is staring down potential tariff hikes on US sales, which make up over 25% of its revenue. If Trump’s proposed tariffs materialize, Tata may have no choice but to pass them on through price hikes—an unwelcome move in an already soft demand environment.