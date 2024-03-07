Tata Motors Stock Check: How does the demerger impact its fundamental and technical outlook for long term?
Earlier this week Tata Motors crossed the ₹1,000 mark for the first time ever after it announced a demerger of its CV and PV segments into two distinct listed entities. Does this demerger decision change the fundamental and technical outlook for the stock in the long term?
Earlier this week auto major Tata Motors crossed the ₹1,000 mark for the first time ever after it announced a demerger of its commercial and passenger vehicle segments into two distinct listed entities. This move aims to enhance the company's ability to capitalise on growth opportunities effectively.
