Tata Motors stock jumps 5% today; Should you buy or sell?

Tata Motors share price rallied over 5 per cent on Wednesday's trading session to 1,129.20.

Published29 Aug 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Tata Motors shares rallied over 5 per cent on Thursday.
Tata Motors shares rallied over 5 per cent on Thursday.(Reuters)

Tata Motors share price rallied over 5 per cent on Wednesday's trading session to 1,129.20. The stock went intraday high to 1,137 on August 29. This happened a day after the company announced trading in its differential voting rights (DVR) shares will stop after market hours on Friday, August 29, due to the conversion of these DVR shares into ordinary shares.

 

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 03:32 PM IST
