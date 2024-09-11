Shares of Tata Motors, a major global automobile manufacturer, fell nearly 4.4% in early trading today, reaching ₹ 989.55. This decline marks the eighth consecutive day of losses for the stock, pushing it below the ₹ 1000 mark for the first time since late July.

Shares of Tata Motors, a major global automobile manufacturer, fell nearly 5.5 percent in early trading today, reaching ₹978.70. This decline marks the 9th consecutive day of losses for the stock, pushing it below the ₹1000 mark for the first time since late July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's stock decline follows global brokerage firm UBS Securities' latest report, which maintains a 'Sell' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹825 per share. This target suggests a 20.3 percent downside from Tuesday’s closing price. UBS cites concerns about potential further declines due to margin pressures at the company's luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover and within the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

UBS said that JLR's focus on higher-margin models during the semiconductor shortage has boosted its average selling prices and gross margins significantly, from £49,000 and 26.7% in FY 2020 to £72,000 and 31% in FY 2024. This shift, coupled with reduced sales incentives, has set JLR apart from competitors and provided a buffer against weaker performance in China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, UBS highlights that the demand for these premium models is starting to decline, with current orders falling below pre-COVID levels, suggesting a potential slowdown in JLR’s recent success and soon expects discounts for Range Rover to rise.

According to the company's Q1FY25 earnings report, the JLR order book has decreased to 104,000 units, down from 133,000 vehicles in Q4FY24.

Jaguar Land Rover achieved a revenue of 7.3 billion pounds in the June quarter, marking its best first-quarter revenue on record, up 5% from the June quarter of FY24. The increase in profitability year-on-year is attributed to favorable volume, mix, and material cost improvements, partially offset by increased marketing expenses compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}