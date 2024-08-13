Markets
Tata Motors rallied 782% the past 5 years. Is the stock still worth buying?
Aditya Raghunath 6 min read 13 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
SummaryThe Tata Motors stock has vastly outpaced the broader market. The company's transition to electric vehicles and its recent demerger plans are positive catalysts. However, despite strong earnings growth and a relatively low valuation compared to peers, concerns remain.
The Indian equity markets have performed exceedingly well in the previous five years, more than doubling investor returns. While the Nifty 50 index has gained nearly 120% since August 2019, several stocks in the index have delivered outsized gains to shareholders.
