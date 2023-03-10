Tata Motors subsidiary Tata Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for IPO1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:54 AM IST
- Tata Technologies plans on selling up to 9.5 crore shares, representing approximately 23.6 percent of its paid-up share capital through the IPO, according to the exchange filing
Tata Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd., has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering.
