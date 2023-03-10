Tata Motors subsidiary Tata Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of (a) up to 81,133,706 Equity Shares by Tata Motors Limited, (b) up to 9,716,853 Equity Shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. and (c) up to 4,858,425 Equity Shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I, each representing up to 20%, 2.40% and 1.20%, respectively of Tata Technologies paid-up share capital.