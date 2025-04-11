Markets
Jaguar Land Rover tariff hit compounds Tata Motors’ domestic woes
Madhvendra 8 min read 11 Apr 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Summary
- Though Donald Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs are on hold for now, automobiles continue to face a 25% US tariff. This will hurt JLR, which is heavily dependent on North America, and its parent company Tata Motors, which earns almost 70% of its revenue from JLR.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tata Motors remains exposed to potential US tariffs despite the temporary pause President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday. Although high tariffs on country-specific imports have been put on hold for 90 days, a universal rate of 10% remains in place, in addition to sector-specific tariffs of 25% on automobiles, aluminium and steel.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less