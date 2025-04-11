Jaguar Land Rover tariff hit compounds Tata Motors’ domestic woes

What’s next?

Tata Motors is focused on regaining demand growth in its domestic operations. For this, it aims to relaunch its SUV Curvv during the ongoing Indian Premium League. It also plans to launch a variant of its best-selling model, Ultroz, to reverse its declining market share. It is also expanding its service outlets to improve customer experience. The company is working on reviving growth in the commercial vehicle segment in FY26 and plans to appoint a new leader to drive the turnaround.