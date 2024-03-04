Tata Motors to demerge businesses into two separate listed companies
Over the past few years, the Commercial Vehicles (CV), Passenger Vehicles (PV+EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses of Tata Motors have delivered a strong performance by successfully implementing distinct strategies.
Tata Motors, on Monday, said that the board of directors has approved the proposal of demerger of Tata Motors Ltd into two separate listed companies housing.
